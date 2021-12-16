Goa Assembly Polls 2022: Congress announces first list of 8 candidates; check here

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, the Indian National Congress (INC) on Thursday announced the first list of eight candidates. Former chief minister Digambar Kamat will be contesting from Margao Assembly seat.

According to the list disclosed by the state Congress, Sudhir Kanolkar has been fielded from Mapusa, Tony Rodrigues from Taleogao, Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar from Mar,unkar, Aleixo Reginaldo from Curtorim, Digambar Vasant Kamat from Margao and Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim and Altone D'Costa from Quepem.

The announcement of the candidates comes days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi padi visit to the poll bound state.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen joining a group of tribal women performing the traditional folk dance in the poll-bound Goa's Morpirla village.

Congress announces the first list of eight candidates for Goa Assembly elections 2022



Former CM Digambar Kamat to contest from Margao Assembly seat pic.twitter.com/vXztDP4nZd — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

In the 45-second long dancing video, which was shared on the Congress party's official Twitter handle, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen greeting the tribal women and then holding their hands as they performed the traditional dance.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Goa comes at a time when the party is facing a spate of resignations, with several leaders joining either the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - the two parties which are seeking to gain a foothold in the coastal state.

The biggest blow for Congress came after former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro resigned as MLA and from the party membership in September this year and subsequently joined TMC. He was later appointed as the national vice-president of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:08 PM IST