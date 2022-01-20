Goa elections 2022: BJP releases names of 34 candidates for assembly polls, CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim – check full list here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 34 candidates for the Goa assembly election scheduled to take place on February 14.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will again be the BJP's candidate from Sanquelim, according to the list announced by the party general secretary Arun Singh along with the state's poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon.

Notably, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's name is not on the list.

"Sitting MLA from Panjim has been given the ticket while Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was offered other alternatives but he refused the first one. Talks on with him. We feel he should agree," Devendra Fandvais said.

Announcing the candidates, Fadnavis said, the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years while also ensuring stability.

The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:06 PM IST