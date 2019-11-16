Goa DGP Pranab Nanda dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

Panaji: Goa DGP Pranab Nanda died of cardiac arrest in the early on Saturday, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said. The 57-year-old officer was on an official visit to the national capital when the incident happened.

Nanda, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer, belonged to the Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, and had taken charge as Goa Director General of Police in March.

"It is too shocking," Singh said, commenting on the DGP's sudden demise. Both Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat have condoled the death of the top cop.

"Shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Pranab Nanda (IPS), DGP, Goa. My deepest sympathies to his family members. May God comfort them in this hour of grief," Sawant tweeted.

Nanda, whose wife Sundari, has also served as Director General of Police of Puducherry, was attached to the Intelligence Bureau for nearly two decades, before he was posted as DGP of the coastal state earlier this year.