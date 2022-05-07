Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, says 'Punjab Police is being politically used by AAP'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Delhi and alleged that the Punjab Police is being used politically by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He said Bagga's arrest by the Punjab Police was "kidnapping" and "commended" Delhi and Haryana Police for stopping them and bringing him back to the national capital.

"I've come here to meet my Yuva Morcha brother Tajinder Singh Bagga; I was BJYM vice-pres... my brother Bagga had just posted a tweet but AAP's Kejriwal Ji registered a case via Punjab Police, which later kidnapped him without informing Delhi Police," said Sawant.

"I will call it a kidnapping. The way Bagga's father was treated, Police shouldn't behave this way. I commend Delhi & Haryana Police, as they stopped him in between & brought him back. I condemn Kejriwal's statement," he added.

The Goa CM further said that the people of his state have shown AAP their place during the recently held Assembly polls and the same will happen in Delhi.

"Goa has shown AAP their place; Delhi will also stand up against injustice & whatever has happened in Goa will happen in Delhi... Punjab Police is being politically used... AAP will never come to power in Goa & the public of Delhi will also tell the same," Sawant said.

For the unversed, the Punjab Police on Friday arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri, but the Delhi police brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest.

The Delhi Police had also registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga that "some people" came over to his house at around 8 am and took away his son.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. He was produced before a magistrate late on Friday, according to the Delhi Police officials.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 05:13 PM IST