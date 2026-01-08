 Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: January 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, January 08, 2026. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Cupid Tuesday Weekly Lottery January 08, 2026, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald
Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald
'BJP Will Badly Lose': Akhilesh Yadav Backs WB CM Mamata After Showdown During ED Raid On I-PAC Chief’s House In Kolkata
'BJP Will Badly Lose': Akhilesh Yadav Backs WB CM Mamata After Showdown During ED Raid On I-PAC Chief’s House In Kolkata
Mumbai Crime: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Threatening 2 Female Passengers, Forcing Them To Alight Midway In BKC
Mumbai Crime: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Threatening 2 Female Passengers, Forcing Them To Alight Midway In BKC
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 7, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch...

Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch...

Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald

Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald

'BJP Will Badly Lose': Akhilesh Yadav Backs WB CM Mamata After Showdown During ED Raid On I-PAC...

'BJP Will Badly Lose': Akhilesh Yadav Backs WB CM Mamata After Showdown During ED Raid On I-PAC...

Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71

Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71

‘Tadipar Amit Shah Using ED Tactics’: TMC MP Saket Gokhale After Kolkata Showdown

‘Tadipar Amit Shah Using ED Tactics’: TMC MP Saket Gokhale After Kolkata Showdown