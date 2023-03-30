Goa: Chandor to be developed as heritage village

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao was quick to thank the Chief Minister for unveiling government’s plan to develop Chandor as a heritage village. | File Photo

MARGAO: The government has proposed develop Chandor as a heritage village to showcase Goa’s rich history. This was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his budget speech on the floor of the House while placing the budget estimates for the 2023-24 financial year.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, who represents Cuncolim Constituency in the Legislative Assembly, was quick to thank the Chief Minister for unveiling government’s plan to develop Chandor as a heritage village. Yuri pointed out that he had made a strong case with the government at the last Assembly session to develop Chandor as a heritage village and to set up a PHC at Cuncolim, thanking Chief Minister for accepting his request in his budget speech.

Chandor was the earstwhile capital of Kadamba rulers

“Chandor has a rich history. The village has many heritage houses. It plays host to an ancient temple as well. We have to maintain this rich heritage for posterity”, Yuri said.

Chandor, earlier known as Chandrapur was the erstwhile capital of the Kadamba rulers during their reign in the 6 th and 7 th century. In fact, Chandor had been the capital of the Kadamba dynasty until mid- 11 th century.

The village plays host to an archaeological site, including the 11 th century Temple, a mud fort and a headless statue of a Nandu bull.