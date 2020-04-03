Goa bans sale of fish, import of chicken in wake of ongoing battle against COVID-19

Panaji: Goans are known worldwide for their love for fish and fish delicacies. But in the wake of ongoing battle against COVID-19, the State has banned the sale of fish in the popular coastal state.

One of the major reasons behind this move could be attributed to recent rush at various fish markets all across the State, which was seenas ahigh-risk misadventure by locals in the wake of lockdown.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant also took a preventive measure with regard to some bird flu cases reported in neighbouring states by announcing ban on import of chicken.

“I appeal to the people my state to refrain from consumption of chicken in the wake of bird flu cases reported in other States,” said Dr Sawant on Wednesday.

With this ban on fish and chicken, the Goans have no option but to change their taste buds temporarily. On the medical front, the two of the five patients who tested positive for coronavirus have now tested negative.