Goa bans sale of fish, import of Chicken

Panaji: Goans are known worldwide for their love for fish and fish delicacies. But in the wake of ongoing battle against COVID-19, the State has banned the sale of fish in the popular coastal state.
One of the major reasons behind this move could be attributed to recent rush at various fish markets all across the State, which was seen as a high-risk misadventure by locals in the wake of lockdown.
Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant also took a preventive measure with regard to some Bird Flu cases reported in neighbouring states by announcing ban on import of chicken. "I appeal to the people my state to refrain from consumption of chicken in the wake of Bird flu cases reported in other States", said Dr. Sawant on Wednesday.
With this ban on fish and chicken, the Goans have no option but to change their taste buds temporarily.
On the medical front, the two of the five patients that were tested positive for corona virus have now tested negative.
"They will be tested again within the next 24 hours; will be separately quarantined if tested negative again. This proves our protocols are effective. It is a major encouragement for us," said Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane.
Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism has warned hotels/guest houses of ‘punitive action’ for denying essential daily requirements to stranded guests. Director Menino D’Souza issued a circular on Tuesday in the wake of complaints from guests and employees of hotels.
“We have been receiving several complaints from guests and employees of hotels, who have been stranded and required to stay back at the hotels due to the lockdown imposed in the State due to outbreak of the COVID-19 virus; that they are denied food and also being asked to vacate the premises or being overcharged. It may be noted that in this unprecedented situation all hoteliers have to ensure the safety and well-being of the stranded guests/employees,” the circular states.
“All such hotels/guest houses are therefore directed to take proper care of their guests by providing them food, shelter, medicines, etc. if any hotel/guest house is found violating the above directions, they shall be liable for punitive action, which may entail cancelation of their license as well as penal action as provided under the law,” D’Souza further said.
