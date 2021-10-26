Goa Assembly Polls 2022: Congress' Rahul Gandhi to visit state on 30 October for campaign; expected to meet people affected by mining ban

Ahead of Goa Assembly polls next year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the poll bound state on 30 October to begin campaign. The former Congress leader is expected to meet people affected by mining ban and will also meet fishermen.

According to a PTI report, the leader would address a convention of Congress workers at SPM Stadium in Bambolim near here and also participate in various other party-level events scheduled that day, said Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar.

According to a senior party functionary, Mr Gandhi will arrive at 11 am October 30 following which he will travel to the International Centre at Dona Paula where he would hold a meeting with party officials.

Mr Gandhi's visit assumes significance as the Congress is gearing up for the state Assembly polls next year.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the main opponent BJP to 13.

Over the years, the Congress's strength in the state Assembly dwindled to four after many of its MLAs switched sides and joined the ruling BJP.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will be presiding over a meeting today with core party leaders to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, among other issues. The meeting will be held at party headquarters.

During Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on 16 October, it was decided that organisation polls will be held next year and for that, a membership drive will be launched from 1 November.

Meanwhile, around 300 people have joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the elections.

Elections to the 40-member House in the state are due in February 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:30 PM IST