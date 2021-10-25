Trinamool Congress releases 10-point chargesheet against ruling BJP govt as well as previous governments in Goa

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress’ program was cancelled by the Goa police, the TMC leaders Babul Supriyo, Luizinho Faleiro along with TMC MP Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra sat on street and launched a 10-point ‘chargesheet’ against the ruling BJP government as well as previous governments in Goa.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will make a two day visit to Goa on October 28. According to TMC sources Bollywood singer Shaan will also campaign for TMC in Goa which is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in February 2022.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after getting the news that the party program was cancelled said that she is a ‘street fighter’ and she and her party will fight from the streets of Goa.

“Permission for a program was cancelled today in Goa despite receiving it a few days back. I am a street fighter and I am ready to do any program on the road. They cannot stop us from protesting,” said Mamata.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed that no women in Goa are safe under the present BJP government.

“We are here for the women, who cannot walk safely on the streets, for the youth who cannot get the job,” said Moitra addressing Azad Maidan.

In the chargesheet released by the Trinamool Congress it is mentioned that Goa is the eighth worst among all states in India in terms of unemployment and not a single citizen can afford to even buy a house.

“1 in 4 youth in Goa are unemployed; Goa ranks 8th worst among all states in youth unemployment. Petrol and diesel prices stand at an all-time high crossing 100/litre. Goa ranks 4th worst among all the states in India in Ease of Doing Business 16,000 MSMEs have shut in Goa in the last decade, making it the only State in India to witness a decline (18.6%) Goa’s debt has increased 8-fold since 2001. Today, each Goan has a debt of 1.53 lakh,” read the part of the chargesheet.

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro tweeted, “The lies of @BJP4India governance in Goa has been exposed. Goans have suffered enough! Today @AITC4Goa has launched the People’s Chargesheet which lists the sufferings of the people due to the sheer mismanagement and misgovernance.”

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:31 PM IST