Global Hunger Index 2022: India ranks 107 of 121 countries; Opposition leaders slam Union govt

Opposition leaders reacting to the report hit out at the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
Global Hunger Index 2022: India ranks 107 of 121 countries; Opposition leaders slam Union govt | Representational image
India slipped six places on Global Hunger Index 2022 to take 107th position out of 121 countries ranked. India has been ranked last in all south Asian countries except Afghanistan. India scored 29.1, European NGOs Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe– have labelled the level of hunger as 'serious.'

The Global Hunger Index scores are based on the values of four component indicators – undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, child mortality. Reportedly, the data used for these indicators are sourced through UN and other agencies like Unicef, Food and Agriculture Organization etc.

India ranks behind its neighbours Nepal (81), Pakistan (99), Sri Lanka (64) and Bangladesh (84). Opposition leaders reacted on to the report and questioned the BJP-led central government.

Look how the opposition party leaders reacted to this:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote, "BJP gives speeches to make India a 5 trillion economy. But we are also at number 107 in hunger index. Among top 106 countries, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, are better than us in providing two time meals. India cannot become number 1 without providing good education to every child."

