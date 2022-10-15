Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips six places, ranks 107/ Representational Photo | Unsplash

India has slipped t the 107th position out of 121 countries in Global Hunger Index in the year 2022. Last year, it had slipped to 101st position.

India ranks behind its neighbours Nepal (81), Pakistan (99), Sri Lanka (64) and Bangladesh (84).

GHI score is calculated with consideration of four indicators--undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting and child mortality. Reportedly, the data used for these indicators are sourced through UN and other agencies like Unicef, Food and Agriculture Organization etc.

India has been given India a score of 29.1 which falls under the ‘serious’ category of hunger level.

Hunger level of 9.9 and below is considered low while 10.0 to 19.9 is considered moderate. Scores above 20.0 to 34.9 is considered serious while scores from 35.0 to 49.9 is an alarming and score above 50.0 is extremely alarming.

Leaders react

"Yet another day & yet another amazing achievement of NPA Govt India slipped from 101st to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index Instead of accepting failure, am sure BJP jokers will dismiss the report as anti-Indian now," wrote Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote, "BJP gives speeches to make india a 5 trillion economy. But we are also at number 107 in hunger index…. Among top 106 countries, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, are better than us in providing two square meals. India cannot become number 1 without providing good education to every child."

