Give vax to all who need it: Rahul

New Delhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appealed to PM Modi to open the Covid-19 vaccination to everyone who needs it, place an immediae moratorium on vaccines’ export and provide the vaccine makers necessary resources to increase the manufacturing capacity.

In a 3-page letter to the PM, he called for fast-track approval of other vaccines as per norms and guidelines and give the state governments a greater say in vaccine procurement and distribution. He sought to double the Central allocation for vaccine procurement from the existing Rs35,000 crore. Rahul urged the PM to provide direct income support to the vulnerable sections in the disastrous second wave, reiterating the Congress’s “unstinted support to the Covid-19 vaccination programme.”

On the renewed attack of the coronavirus in the country, he said it was unfortunate that “our scientific community and vaccine suppliers worked overtime to develop a solution, but their efforts are undermined by the Centre’s poor implementation and oversight.” He shared his concern India has managed to fully vaccinate less than 1% population in 3 months and at that rate it would take years to inoculate 75% of the population, which will have catastrophic effects and will gravely decelerate India’s economy. “We will lobby for halting export of vax to foreign nations to bolster PM’s image when our fellow Indians are facing huge shortages,” added Surjewala.

Shortage in Cong-ruled states is of commitment: RSP

Union minister Ravi Shan­kar Prasad hit out at Rahul, claiming the shortage in Congress-ruled states is not of vaccines but of commitment. Prasad tweeted,

Stock to finish in 2 days, give over 30L doses: Gehlot to PM

CM Ashok Gehlot has written to PM Modi, saying the stock of vaccine in Raja­sthan will finish in next 2 days and urged him to immediately provide at least 30 lakh doses. In the letter, Geh­lot said the state aimed at vaccinating 5 lakh people every day and has administered 86,89,770 doses from Jan 16 to April 7. “We have already planned to increase the pace of vaccination to 5 lakh beneficiaries per day throu­gh a collaborative approach and effective mobilisation of beneficiaries,” Gehlot said.

6.45 crore jabs exported: Vardhan

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said India, so far, exported 6.45 crores Covid vaccine doses to 84 countries. Of the doses, 1.05 crores have been given as grants to 44 countries, while 3.58 cro­res jabs to 25 countries have been given under commercial contracts and 1.82 crores to 39 countries through WHO COVAX facility.