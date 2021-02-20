'Girls being tricked into marriage in Kerala': Metro man E Sreedharan, set to join BJP, weighs in on 'love jihad'

Technocrat E Sreedharan, who is set to enter the political fray by joining the BJP next week, on Friday weighed in on controversial issues like "love jihad", practically agreeing with saffron party's stance, saying that he has seen "girls being tricked into marriage in Kerala."

Speaking to NDTV on Friday, Sreedharan, popular by his moniker 'Metro Man' for setting up the Delhi Metro, responded to questions on 'love jihad' and vegetarianism

Sreedharan said, “….Love Jihad, yes, I see what is happened in Kerala. How Hindus are being tricked in a marriage and how they suffer... not only Hindus, Muslim, the Christian girls are being tricked in a marriage. Now that sort of a thing I certainly will oppose.”

“Love jihad” is a term used by right-wing groups to describe relationships between Hindu women and Muslim men, claiming that it is a part of a larger conspiracy where Muslim men lure girls from other communities and trick them into marriage and conversion.