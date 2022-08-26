Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all positions including primary membership of Congress Party.
This comes days after Azad resigned from a key party post in Jammu and Kashmir Congress, hours after he was appointed the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Campaign Committee, signalling a potential rebellion brewing in the ranks of the party.
More details to follow
