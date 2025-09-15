Ghazipur Lathicharge: Kalraj Mishra Seeks Justice For Victims, Yogi Adityanath Promises Stern Action

Kalraj Mishra Seeks Justice For Victims, Yogi Adityanath Promises Stern Action |

Lucknow: Former Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan and senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra on expressed deep anguish over the brutal lathicharge incident in Ghazipur that left a party worker, Siyaram, dead and several others injured.

He said the victims’ families and party workers are not satisfied with the action taken so far and stressed that justice must be visible.

“The manner in which a differently-abled man was beaten reminds one of the brutality of colonial police. The entire body of a man, who could barely walk, has been left bruised. Such images are painful and disturbing,” Mishra said. He added that if the affected families are not satisfied, then all efforts by the party leadership will be meaningless.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a telephonic conversation with Mishra, assured strict action against those responsible. “The local police station has been suspended with immediate effect and financial assistance has been provided to the family. Further measures will be taken and the guilty will face such punishment that it will set an example,” the Chief Minister said.

He also urged party workers to maintain patience, assuring them that the state government is closely monitoring the developments.

Mishra directed leaders of Manishi Parishad and Brahmin Kalyan Parishad, including Pandit Satish Sharma and Dr Vidyasagar Pandey, to meet the bereaved family, extend support on behalf of the organisation, and stand by them in this hour of grief.

Meanwhile, the family members of Siyaram met Chief Minister at his official residence on Monday evening and demanded that strict action should be taken against the guilty.