Hotel Staff Attacks Customer with Knife Over Wrong Dosa Order In Vijayawada - VIDEO

Representational Image

A routine complaint over a mistaken food order escalated into a near-fatal stabbing at a hotel in Vijayawada. Abdul Kareem returned to the Welcome Hotel after receiving a plain dosa instead of the upma dosa he had ordered.

A heated argument with staff culminated in him being attacked with a knife, causing severe neck injuries and significant blood loss.

Kareem was rushed to hospital and survived due to prompt medical intervention. His family confronted the management, who admitted a mistake had been made. The entire incident was captured on video, which is now part of a police investigation.

The attack has provoked widespread public outrage, with many condemning the extreme violence in response to a minor customer service issue. The case has raised serious concerns about conflict resolution and staff training within the hospitality sector, emphasising that commercial disputes must never justify physical assault. Police are continuing their inquiry into the matter.