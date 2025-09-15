 Kerala Reports 67 Cases of Fatal Brain Infection This Year, 18 Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Reports 67 Cases of Fatal Brain Infection This Year, 18 Dead

Kerala Reports 67 Cases of Fatal Brain Infection This Year, 18 Dead

Kerala Health Minister Veena George stressed the pressing requirement for stringent preventative measures to tackle amoebic meningoencephalitis, urging the public to remain alert regarding water safety and hygiene.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
X/@IndiaObserverX

A 17-year-old boy in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has contracted a deadly brain infection known as amoebic meningoencephalitis. Following the case coming to light, the health department has shut the swimming pool at Akkulam Tourist Village and taken water samples for examination. Officials observed that the teenager had visited the facility with friends the day before and had bathed there.

According to the latest figures released through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme on the department's website on 14th September, Kerala has documented 67 cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis this year, resulting in 18 fatalities.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George stressed the pressing requirement for stringent preventative measures to tackle amoebic meningoencephalitis, urging the public to remain alert regarding water safety and hygiene.

She stated, "We must establish a robust defence against amoebic meningoencephalitis. We must ensure that we do not wash our faces or bathe in stagnant or contaminated water, including water sources where livestock are washed."

FPJ Shorts
DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy
DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹49.16 Crore, 68 Exotic Animals And ₹16 Lakh Foreign Currency
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹49.16 Crore, 68 Exotic Animals And ₹16 Lakh Foreign Currency
BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
Maharashtra Unveils Action Plan To Combat Childhood NCDs Affecting Over Six Million Children
Maharashtra Unveils Action Plan To Combat Childhood NCDs Affecting Over Six Million Children

The Minister also mentioned that wells must be scientifically chlorinated, and swimming pools at aquatic theme parks must be properly treated with chlorine, with maintenance records kept securely. "Domestic water storage facilities should be maintained cleanly. The amoeba enters your brain via your nose, so ensure water doesn't enter your nostrils," she added.

Read Also
SHOCKING! US Woman Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba After Using Tap Water For Nasal Rinsing
article-image

Last week, the state reported its fifth fatality in a month from the illness. The most recent victim, Shobhana, a 56-year-old woman from Vandoor in Malappuram district, died while receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Another patient, Ratheesh, a 45-year-old resident of Sulthan Bathery, also succumbed to the same disease while undergoing treatment at the same facility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Reports 67 Cases of Fatal Brain Infection This Year, 18 Dead

Kerala Reports 67 Cases of Fatal Brain Infection This Year, 18 Dead

DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy

DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy

BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections

BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections

Ghazipur Lathicharge: Kalraj Mishra Seeks Justice For Victims, Yogi Adityanath Promises Stern Action

Ghazipur Lathicharge: Kalraj Mishra Seeks Justice For Victims, Yogi Adityanath Promises Stern Action

US-India Trade Talks Resume as Tensions Thaw: Trump Aid Navarro Says India 'Coming To Table'

US-India Trade Talks Resume as Tensions Thaw: Trump Aid Navarro Says India 'Coming To Table'