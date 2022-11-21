e-Paper Get App
Ghaziabad's Radisson Blu Hotel owner found dead at CWG village residence in Delhi

According to Delhi Police, Amit Jain, the managing director of Radisson Blu Hotel at Kaushambi was found hanging at his residence.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The owner of Radisson Blu Hotel in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi was found dead at his residence in Delhi's Commonwealth Games village on Saturday.

Police said a PCR call was received at East Delhi's Mandawali police station regarding the hanging of Jain at his residence in Commonwealth Games village.

Police inquiry revealed that Amit Jain had come to his CWG village residence in the morning after having breakfast from his new home in Noida where he was supposed to shift along with his family soon.

"He drove to the Commonwealth Games village alone in a car after dropping his brother Karan at their office in Ghaziabad," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Police further informed that Jain's son and their driver, who later reached the residence at the CWG village to pick up some goods, found him hanging. He was immediately rushed to Max Hospital, Patparganj where he was declared brought dead.

"There are no allegations of any foul play as yet," Delhi Police said.

A case has been registered at the Mandawali police station under section 174 of the CrPC.

