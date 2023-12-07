Ghaziabad Waiter Brutally Assaulted By Wedding Guests, Hall Owner & 2 Waiters Leave Him To Die in Jungle

GHAZIABAD WATEN BRUTALLY BEATEN UP | Representative Photo

Ghaziabad, U.P: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh, a waiter serving at a wedding function was beaten to death. The incident took place at Ankur Vihar’s CGS Vatika on November 17. The victim has been identified as Punkaj whose body was recovered on NOvember 19th. Police have now taken the three accused in custody and further investigation is underway.

Verbal brawl takes ugly turn

Punkaj was deployed as a waiter at a wedding function at Ankur Vihar’s CGS Vatika on the evening at November 17. He was been assigned to keep clearing up all the used plates. While picking up a discarded plate at the wedding ceremony, a plate accidently touched a guest.

A brawl started when some of the used plates that Pankaj was carrying touched Rishabh and two of his friends who were guests at the ceremony. Media reports said that Rishabh and two other guests pushed Punkaj on the ground and thrashed him mercilessly. Pankaj suffered a fatal injury after he fell down on the ground during the fight. The two other accused have been identified as Manoj and Amit. Fearing police action, the accused hid the body in nearby bushes and left Punkaj in the jungle to die.

Post-mortem report mentions head injury as the cause of death.