Ghaziabad: Two Men Share Insta Story While Urinating Over Church Gate, Arrested by Police

Ghaziabad, December 27: The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday, December 27, arrested two men for urinating over the gate of a church. The accused men were identified as Yash Tyagi and Tushar Chaudhary. It was learnt that one of the accused is an habitual offender.

Tushar Chaudhary shared a story on Instagram in which he and Yash Tyagi were seen peeing over the gate of a church in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. "Lo moot diya thare Jesus par (sic)," Chaudhary wrote in Hindi on his Instagram story with #JaiShreeRam.

UP : गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने दोनों "शांतिप्रिय नौजवानों" यश त्यागी और तुषार चौधरी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यश त्यागी पेशेवर क्रिमिनल है। एक साल पहले बैंक लूट में जेल गया था। pic.twitter.com/GFzkZbZ2UD — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 27, 2023

Photo of two men peeing over church gate goes viral

A screenshot of Chaudhary's Instagram story surfaced on social media after which the police took cognizance of the matter and initiated a probe. The photo showed Chaudhary and Tyagi showing victory sign allegedly while peeing over the church gate.

Following an investigation, the police identified the two men seen urinating over the Church gate as Yash Tyagi and Tushar Chaudhary. Both were then taken into custody.

Yash Tyagi is a serial offender

According to reports, Yash Tyagi is a serial offender. A year ago, he was arrested by the police in connection with a bank robbery. The incident of urinating over the church gate came at a time when the Christian community was celebrating Christmas in India and around the world.