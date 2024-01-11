 Ghaziabad: Molestation Victim's Husband, Who Set Himself On Fire At Police Station, Dies; 4 Cops Booked For Abetment Of Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGhaziabad: Molestation Victim's Husband, Who Set Himself On Fire At Police Station, Dies; 4 Cops Booked For Abetment Of Suicide

Ghaziabad: Molestation Victim's Husband, Who Set Himself On Fire At Police Station, Dies; 4 Cops Booked For Abetment Of Suicide

Four cops were suspended on Thursday, January 11, and named in a case registered in connection with a suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ghaziabad, January 11: Four cops were suspended on Thursday, January 11, and named in a case registered in connection with a suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The accused cops are Police Station In-Charge Ramsevak Singh, Inspector Raman Mavi, Salim and a constable. They have been booked for abetment of a man's suicide. The man died at the GTB Hospital in Delhi on January 10.

In December last year, the deceased man's wife was molested by a neighbour. When her husband went to the neighbour's uncle to complain, he was allegedly thrashed. His hand was broken during the beating. When his wife intervened, she was also beaten up. On January 1, the man had poured petrol and set himself on fire at a police station.

Read Also
Ghaziabad Waiter Brutally Assaulted By Wedding Guests, Hall Owner & 2 Waiters Leave Him To Die in...
article-image
Read Also
Ghaziabad Shocker: Teenage Boys Enter Home, Rape 8-Year-Old Girl
article-image

Man Alleged Pressure By Police

Before the man succumbed to his burn injuries, he alleged that the police had been pressurizsing him for a settlement with the man who molested his wife. In a video, he said that four cops would be responsible for his death.

A day after the man died while undergoing the treatment, the UP police on Thursday registered a case of abetment of suicide against four policemen. They were also suspended from the service.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fate Of 141 MBBS Students Remains Uncertain As NMC Issues Warning On Admissions

Fate Of 141 MBBS Students Remains Uncertain As NMC Issues Warning On Admissions

Chhattisgarh: 'BJP Not Authorized To Certify Whether A Person Is Less Or More Hindu,' Sachin Pilot

Chhattisgarh: 'BJP Not Authorized To Certify Whether A Person Is Less Or More Hindu,' Sachin Pilot

Over 90 Mail Express Trains Cancelled As Maintenance Work Disrupts Agra Division; Check Details

Over 90 Mail Express Trains Cancelled As Maintenance Work Disrupts Agra Division; Check Details

Ghaziabad: Molestation Victim's Husband, Who Set Himself On Fire At Police Station, Dies; 4 Cops...

Ghaziabad: Molestation Victim's Husband, Who Set Himself On Fire At Police Station, Dies; 4 Cops...

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Youth Spiritual Retreat At Lakshadweep Islands From Jan 31 To Feb 2

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Youth Spiritual Retreat At Lakshadweep Islands From Jan 31 To Feb 2