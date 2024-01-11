Ghaziabad: Molestation Victim's Husband, Who Set Himself On Fire At Police Station, Dies; 4 Cops Booked For Abetment Of Suicide

Representative Image

Ghaziabad, January 11: Four cops were suspended on Thursday, January 11, and named in a case registered in connection with a suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The accused cops are Police Station In-Charge Ramsevak Singh, Inspector Raman Mavi, Salim and a constable. They have been booked for abetment of a man's suicide. The man died at the GTB Hospital in Delhi on January 10.

In December last year, the deceased man's wife was molested by a neighbour. When her husband went to the neighbour's uncle to complain, he was allegedly thrashed. His hand was broken during the beating. When his wife intervened, she was also beaten up. On January 1, the man had poured petrol and set himself on fire at a police station.

UP : गाजियाबाद में एक महिला से छेड़छाड़ हुई। विरोध किया तो आरोपियों ने उसके पति का हाथ तोड़ दिया। वो रिपोर्ट लिखाने थाने पर गया। वहां पुलिसवालों ने फैसले का दबाव बनाया, धमकाया।



सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो परेशान युवक ने पुलिस चौकी में पेट्रोल छिड़ककर आग लगा ली। कल उसकी GTB हॉस्पिटल… pic.twitter.com/6yngsXG3ER — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 11, 2024

Man Alleged Pressure By Police

Before the man succumbed to his burn injuries, he alleged that the police had been pressurizsing him for a settlement with the man who molested his wife. In a video, he said that four cops would be responsible for his death.

A day after the man died while undergoing the treatment, the UP police on Thursday registered a case of abetment of suicide against four policemen. They were also suspended from the service.