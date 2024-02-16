Ghaziabad: Man Slits Wife & Daughter's Throat Before Attempting Suicide, Disturbing Video Surfaces

X

Ghaziabad, February 16: A man in Ghaziabad allegedly slit throat of his wife and daughter on Friday, February 16. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Javeed, also slit his throat after attacking his wife, Sabreen, and daughter. While some reports claimed that the whole family was found dead in their rented house in Lal Mandir area, the police said they are receiving treatment.

According to reports, Javeed allegedly used a shaving razor to slit throat of Sabreen and his daughter before trying to end his own life. The incident came to light when some neighbours became suspicious and broke open the gate of the family's home. They found the couple and their daughter with injuries on their neck. Subsequently, the police was informed.

ACP Gives More Details:

Sharing more details about the incident, Rutesh Tripathi, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ankur Vihar, said: "We received information that a couple living in Lal Mandir area slit their throat. Upon reaching the spot, we came to know that Javeed and Sabreen were living in a rented house. When neighbours noticed no movement, they peeped into the house and found the couple lying with their throat slit."

The ACP said the neighbours broke open the door by force and entered the house. "They sent Javeed and his daughter to a hospital. The police personnel also reached there and rushed Sabreen to a hospital," he added. According to the cop, treatment is bring provided to the couple and their daughter. Legal action would taken later.