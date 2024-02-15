Ghaziabad: Man Brutally Assaulted With Sticks At Residential Society In Public View, Videos Surface

X

Ghaziabad, February 15: A man was mercilessly thrashed by a group of men at a society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, February 14. The victim has been identified as Vishal, who runs a paneer shop in Gaurs Siddhartham society. Two videos of Vishal getting assaulted in full public view went viral on social media. Subsequently, two accused persons have been arrested.

"A video of a fight in Gaur Siddhantham society located under the limits of Vijayanagar police station went viral. Two people involved in the brawl have been taken into custody," a police official said on Wednesday, February 14. After receiving complaint from the victim, a case will be registered and further legal action will be taken, he added.

In the videos, a group of men are seen thrashing Vishal. They drag him out to an open area and rain sticks on him. Vishal pleads with folded hands, but the attackers continue beating him. A person is seen trying to save Vishal, while others remain as mute spectator.

Man Thrashed In Ghaziabad Society:

Police Reaction On Viral Videos:

पीड़ित पक्ष द्वारा तहरीर प्राप्त होने पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जायेगी ।

वीडियो बाइट - एसीपी कोतवाली नगर — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) February 14, 2024

According to reports, a vehicle of water camper supplier arrived at the society. Vishal's motorcycle was allegedly parked in the way, which led to an argument. The altercation soon escalated and the men brutally assaulted Vishal.