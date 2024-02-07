Ghaziabad: Woman Vandalises Vegetable Vendors' Carts Using Cricket Bat, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral

Ghaziabad, February 7: A woman has been booked for destroying carts of vegetable vendors in Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh. The accused woman has been identified as Poonam Chaudhary. The police registered an FIR against Poonam Chaudhary after a video of her vandalising vegetable vendors' carts surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and went viral on social media on Wednesday, February 7.

In the video, Poonam is seen using a cricket bat to throw vegetables from vendors' carts. A woman confronts Poonam but she allegedly misbehaves with her too and keeps vandalising the carts. According to reports, an argument had broken out between Poonam and vegetable vendors for keeping their carts in front of her shop.

UP : गाजियाबाद में पूनम चौधरी नामक महिला ने अपनी दुकान के बाहर खड़े ठेलों से सब्जी फेंक दी। कुछ महिलाएं उसे रोकने आईं तो उनसे भी बदतमीजी की। पूनम पर FIR हो गई है। pic.twitter.com/6UA61APkyh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 7, 2024

After the video went viral, the police took cognizance of the matter and booked Poonam following a preliminary investigation. What charges have been imposed on the accused woman could not be known immediately.

The video received mixed reactions on social media. While a section condemned Poonam's action, another section accused vendors of encroaching footpaths and open spaces. "In Ghaziabad and Noida, these street vendors have ruined cycle tracks, footpaths and service roads," one user commented. Another wrote: "Women are losing cool so often nowadays."