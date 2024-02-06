 Ghaziabad: Narrow Escape For Driver As Iron Girder Falls On Moving Car From Under-Construction Expressway, Pierces Windshield (Video)
The iron girder pierced through the car's windshield. The horrifying video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Iron girder falls on car | X

Ghaziabad, February 6: The driver of a car in Ghaziabad had a narrow escape when an iron girder fell on his vehicle from an under-construction elevated expressway. The incident took place on Tuesday, February 6. The iron girder pierced through the car's windshield. The horrifying video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The construction of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway is underway in Loni area of Ghaziabad. An iron girder fell from the under-construction expressway on a car passing under the elevated road. The video showed the iron girder piercing through the windshield of the car. Fortunately, the driver escaped unhurt.

Scary Video Draws Reactions:

Reacting to the scary footage, an X user said: "The authorities should have halted vehicular movement near the construction site." Another user commented: "Unbelievable, coming out (on) roads, walking (and) driving in India is like praying for death. No safety at all."

It remained unclear if the driver lodged a complaint in connection with the accident. What exactly led to the incident could not be known immediately.

