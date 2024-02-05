Dog Stabbed With Sharp Weapon, Found Bleeding In Ghaziabad Society; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Dog stabbed in Ghaziabad | X

Ghaziabad, February 5: A dog was stabbed with a sharp weapon by unknown persons in Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh. The dog was found bleeding in Wave City Society after which it was rushed to a veterinary hospital. Doctors had to give several stitches to the animal for saving its life. An X user shared two videos of doctors treating the severely injured dog. What led to the attack on dog could not be known immediately.

"The daily increase in animal cruelty is a cause for serious concern," commented the person while sharing two videos. In the clips, the dog is seen screaming in pain as the doctors stitch the wound. "If an animal is experiencing so much pain during treatment, imagine how much pain would it have endured when it was hit with a sharp knife?" said the user.

Dog Being Treated For Stab Wound (Viewer Discretion Advised)

The Ghaziabad police did not react to the disturbing incident of animal cruelty till the time of filing this report.

Indian Laws Against Animal Cruelty:

India has laws to protect animals from cruelty. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA Act) prohibits inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on any animal. Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code address acts like killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering animals useless, with punishments ranging from fines to imprisonment.