 Dog Stabbed With Sharp Weapon, Found Bleeding In Ghaziabad Society; Disturbing Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDog Stabbed With Sharp Weapon, Found Bleeding In Ghaziabad Society; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Dog Stabbed With Sharp Weapon, Found Bleeding In Ghaziabad Society; Disturbing Video Surfaces

The dog was found bleeding in Wave City Society after which it was rushed to a veterinary hospital. Doctors had to give several stitches to the animal for saving its life.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Dog stabbed in Ghaziabad | X

Ghaziabad, February 5: A dog was stabbed with a sharp weapon by unknown persons in Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh. The dog was found bleeding in Wave City Society after which it was rushed to a veterinary hospital. Doctors had to give several stitches to the animal for saving its life. An X user shared two videos of doctors treating the severely injured dog. What led to the attack on dog could not be known immediately.

"The daily increase in animal cruelty is a cause for serious concern," commented the person while sharing two videos. In the clips, the dog is seen screaming in pain as the doctors stitch the wound. "If an animal is experiencing so much pain during treatment, imagine how much pain would it have endured when it was hit with a sharp knife?" said the user.

Dog Being Treated For Stab Wound (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Read Also
Lucknow Shocker: Two Men Attack Dog With Sticks, Leaves Animal Bloodied; Disturbing Video Surfaces
article-image

The Ghaziabad police did not react to the disturbing incident of animal cruelty till the time of filing this report.

Read Also
VIDEO: 2.5-Yr-Old Child Playing Inside Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension Society Attacked By Stray...
article-image

Indian Laws Against Animal Cruelty:

India has laws to protect animals from cruelty. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA Act) prohibits inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on any animal. Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code address acts like killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering animals useless, with punishments ranging from fines to imprisonment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Lead State Workers’ Convention In Ludhiana's...

Punjab: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Lead State Workers’ Convention In Ludhiana's...

From Attacking Rahul Gandhi To 370 Plus Seats For BJP: Key Takeaways From PM Modi’s Last Speech In...

From Attacking Rahul Gandhi To 370 Plus Seats For BJP: Key Takeaways From PM Modi’s Last Speech In...

NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra Inaugurates First Online Short Term Internship For 2024...

NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra Inaugurates First Online Short Term Internship For 2024...

Gujarat: Ram Mandir Could Have Been Built Under Congress Rule, Claims MLA Arjun Modhwadia

Gujarat: Ram Mandir Could Have Been Built Under Congress Rule, Claims MLA Arjun Modhwadia

Mumbai: St Joseph High School In Wadala Celebrates 107th Annual Day, Over 500 Students Give...

Mumbai: St Joseph High School In Wadala Celebrates 107th Annual Day, Over 500 Students Give...