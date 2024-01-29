Yati Narsinghanand Blocks Road While Protesting In Ghaziabad, Reiterates Demand For 'Z Plus' Security; Video Surfaces

Saint Sitting On Dharna In Middle Of Road, Demanding Z Plus Security | X

Ghaziabad: A dramatic video that has surfaced on social media, in Ghaziabad on Monday, some saints sat on a Dharna by placing mattresses in the middle of the road. These saints were demanding that their Guru Yati Narsinghanand be given Z plus security. The saints are protesting in Ghaziabad demanding for Z Plus security to Yati Narsinghanand.

They had also staged a dharna on Sunday night, but the administrative officials, blaming extreme cold, had said that they would end the dharna by morning. After this, on Monday morning, dozens of saints again reached the DM office and staged a protest on the road outside the DM office. Yati Narsinghanand himself participated in the protest.

This comes four weeks after Yeti Sanyasis, started a padyatra from Haridwar, reached Delhi UP border in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, where he was stopped from going to Delhi. Padyatra was organised to voice their demand for Z Plus security to Yati Narsinghanand.

Who is Yati Narsinghanand?

Yati Narsinghanand of Dasna Devi Temple has been in the headlines for his controversial statements. He has also been threatened in past through social media and phone calls. There were reports of suspects entering Dasna Devi temple too. For all these reasons the Sadhu Sant Samaj wants that Yati Narsinghanand should be given Z plus security so that there is no threat to his life.

Meanwhile, . There are many cases registered against him for this a few over alleged hate speech, the investigation of which is still going on. His real name is Deepak Tyagi. He is originally from Meerut district. After taking initiation from the Guru, he got the new name Yati Narsinghanand.