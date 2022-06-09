Delhi police registers FIR against Assauddin Owaisi and Yati Narsinghanand for spreading hate

Delhi police has registered people an FIR for spreading hate and has also named AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, a senior Delhi Police officer said.
The IFSO unit of Delhi Police registered the case for the alleged inflammatory remarks made yesterday by Owaisi. Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name also mentioned in the FIR.
This is a developing story and more details are awaited.
