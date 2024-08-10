Ghaziabad: Hindu Activists Burn Huts, Attack Residents Accusing Them Of Being Bangladeshis; Police Identify Victims As Shahjahanpur Locals

X

The Hindu Raksha Dal activists launched a violent, targeted attack on people residing in slums in Ghaziabad, accusing them of being Bangladeshis.

The group, reportedly, beat them with sticks, destroyed their huts, and set their belongings on fire.

Some illegal Bangladeshis living in Ghaziabad had installed Bangladeshi flag in their temporary tents. As per info they were even celebrating the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.



Hindu Raksha Dal members got angry seeing this and destroyed their tent. (just tent, didn't hurt… pic.twitter.com/0B5v4ytB3n — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) August 10, 2024

They were also creating Menace in the Neighbourhood



Thefts, Loot, Hooliganism ! All sort of “Nomadic Things” too !

🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bfW6yQn2r9 — Abhishek Singh LJP (@Abhishek_LJP) August 10, 2024

The attack occurred after Hindu Raksha Dal issued a 24-hour “ultimatum” to the Indian government, demanding action against alleged atrocities on Hindu families in Bangladesh.

When the situation in Bangladesh did not improve, the activists took matters into their own hands on Saturday afternoon. They targeted the slum dwellers in Kavinagar, destroying several huts and driving people away.

According to Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, a case has been filed at Madhuban Bapudham police station against Hindu Raksha Dal's national president, Bhupendra Chaudhary, also known as Pinky Chaudhary and 15-20 unidentified individuals.

According to the FIR Chaudhary and his associates assaulted the slum residents, destroyed their property, and ignored police explanations that the residents were not from Bangladesh. As per the police, the people living inside the huts were from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur.

Incidentally, Chaudhary released a video on August 7, threatening similar actions against Bangladeshis in India if the reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh did not cease. He condemned the global silence on the situation and vowed to target Bangladeshis residing in India if the violence continued.

UP : गाजियाबाद में 7 अगस्त को ही हिंदू रक्षा दल अध्यक्ष पिंकी चौधरी ने ऐलान कर दिया था। इसके बावजूद पुलिस ने सीरियस नहीं लिया। इंटेजिलेंस विभाग सोता रहा।



नतीजा, आज बांग्लादेशियों के नाम पर मुस्लिमों से मारपीट की गई। उनकी झुग्गी–झोपड़ियां तोड़ दी गईं। सामान में आग लगा दी गई। https://t.co/my1w4DZkPR pic.twitter.com/PyBu8F04yD — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 10, 2024

On August 8, Hindu Raksha Dal activists extended their violence to Delhi, attacking slum residents in Shastri Park and accusing them of being Bangladeshis. The Delhi Police, who have taken note of the incident, stated that they would take appropriate action.

Further investigation revealed that Daksh Chaudhary, associated with Hindu Raksha Dal, played a key role in the August 8 attacks. Daksh is known for previous controversial actions, including an incident involving Kanhaiya Kumar and inflammatory statements against the people of Ayodhya.

Hindu Raksha Dal, headquartered in Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, has faced controversies in the past. The organisation has gained a presence in the Delhi-NCR region and is linked to similar incidents of violence.