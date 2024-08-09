UP: Shahjahanpur Woman Smashes Husband's Head With Brick, Removes Flesh From Brain For Demanding Non-Veg Food; Shocking Video Surfaces

UP: A terrifying incident has come to light from UP's Shahjahanpur where a woman brutally killed her husband by repeatedly smashing his head with a brick, causing his brain to spill out. A disturbing video of the incident that took place on Thursday shows the accused woman sitting on her dead husband's body and removing flesh from his head.

Terrifying Scenes Of Barbaric Murder Caught On Cam

As she attacked her husband with the brick, the enraged wife kept shouting, "Today, I'll smash your head open!" while intermittently crying. What is more surprising is that she continues to remove flesh from the deceased's brain in front of a cop.

Trigger Warning: Below visuals can be disturbing for some people. Viewers' discretion advised.

ईंट से फोड़ा पति का सिर, फिर छाती पर बैठ खोपड़ी में हाथ डाल फेंके मांस के लोथड़े.. पुलिस के सामने भी नहीं मानी वहशी बनी धर्म पत्नि

UP के शाहजहांपुर में दिल दहलाने वाली वारदात हुई है। विवाद के बाद घर के दरवाजे पर पत्नी ने पति का सिर ईंट से कुचल दिया। सीने पर बैठकर हाथों से… pic.twitter.com/lJtFTwJ3UV — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) August 8, 2024

The incident took place in Roza police station's jurisdiction and the police have arrested the wife. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the reason behind this gruesome act was that the husband had asked her to prepare non-vegetarian food.

The couple, Satyapal (40) and Gayatri Devi (39), lived in Hathauda village with their two children. Satyapal worked in a private job at a stadium. The couple had been married for about 20 years, with a daughter pursuing a BA degree and a son studying in the 12th grade.

Argument Over Demand For Non-Veg Food

According to the report, Gayatri was a vegetarian, while Satyapal was very fond of non-vegetarian food and often insisted on having it at home. This difference in their dietary preferences frequently led to arguments, and sometimes Satyapal would physically assault Gayatri. On Thursday, Satyapal demanded non-vegetarian food again. When Gayatri refused, he became furious, leading to a heated argument between them.

In the midst of this fight, Gayatri picked up a brick and attacked her husband. Satyapal tried to escape by running outside, but Gayatri chased him down, knocked him to the ground and then sat on his chest, relentlessly hitting his head with the brick. Her rage was so intense that she didn't stop until his brain was exposed and blood was everywhere. Witnesses were too terrified to intervene.

Gayatri reportedly told the police that her husband frequently beat her and always insisted on eating non-vegetarian food. On that day, he had asked for it again, but she refused because she didn’t have the money to buy it. This refusal escalated into a fight and when he began to beat her, she lost her temper and killed him with the brick.

Gayatri Was Previously Treated For Mental Illness

Satyapal's in-laws reportedly informed the police that Gayatri had previously been treated for mental illness but had seemingly recovered. However, the couple's arguments over food were common and it was during one such argument that the situation escalated to murder.

SP City Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the woman had killed her husband by attacking him with a brick. The police have taken the body for post-mortem and are interrogating Gayatri. Initial investigations suggest that the woman might still be mentally unstable and her treatment is ongoing.