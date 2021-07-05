Ghaziabad attack: Uttar Pradesh police files chargesheet against 11; journalists, Twitter booked

Around 24 persons, according to sources, have been made witnesses in the case, which came to light after a video went viral in which an elderly citizen was being beaten up.

Sources say, the chargesheet does not include Umaid Phelwan, who has been booked under the National Security Act. A separate chargesheet will be filed against him.

UP Police has also booked journalists and Twitter over spreading false information, which is part of ongoing probe.

A video was widely circulated in the month of May on social media showing an elderly Muslim man being thrashed in Ghaziabad's Loni. The Ghaziabad Police had said there is no communal angle to the incident and that the man knew the assailants personally.

Abdul Samad, 72, was thrashed by six people on June 5. The assailants also chopped off his beard, as can be seen in the viral video.

Accompanied by local Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahlwan Idrisi, Abdul Samad lodged an FIR in this regard on June 7 against unidentified persons. Samad later took part in a Facebook Live where he alleged that he was abducted and thrashed by the assailants, who also forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.