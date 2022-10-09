Getting delusional, politically isolated: Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor | File Photo

Prashant Kishor on Sunday, October 9, hit out att Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who alleged that the former is furthering BJP's agenda. The former political strategist slamming Kumar said that it his age and fear of becoming lonely that he speaks about contradictory things.

Nitish Kumar on Saturday ha told media that Kishor is furthering BJP agenda and claimed that he had told him to merge JD (U) with Congress.

"Ageing is showing its effect on Nitish, his speeches and antics. He wants to say something but utters contradictory statements. He recently accused me of furthering BJP's agenda and also said I told him to merge JD(U) with Congress," Kishor says.

"Age showing its effect on Nitishji, he wants to say something but he speaks something else.If I was working on BJP agenda why would I speak of strengthening the Congress? He is getting delusional & politically isolated. He's surrounded by those whom he can't trust," Prashant Kishor said.

He then says both the statements are antithetical. "If I was working on BJP agenda why would I speak of strengthening the Congress," he questions.

"He is getting delusional and is politically isolated. He is surrounded by those whom he cannot trust," he added.

How did the spar of words begin?

Recently, Prashant Kishor while addressing a gathering at Jamunia village in Champaran district, as part of his ongoing Jan Suraah Yatra, said that he told CM Nitish that he will not work with him even if Kumar makes him his political heir.

He further claimed that Kumar had invited him home and asked him to lead the party.

However, Nitish Kumar on Saturday refuting all the claims said that Kishor is furthering BJP agenda. Nitish Kumar said, "It's false. Let him speak whatever he wants,we've nothing to do with it. Four to five years back he had told me to merge with Congress. He has gone to BJP and is acting as per it..."

Prashant Kishor joined the JD(U) in 2018 and became the national vice-president. However, he was later expelled from the party after a disagreement with Kumar over the Citizenship Amendment Act.