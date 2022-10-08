Bihar: Nitish Kumar rejects Prashant Kishor's claim of offering him post | File Image

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday refuted election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's claim that he offered him a post recently.

While speaking to the media, Nitish Kumar said, "It's false. Let him speak whatever he wants,we've nothing to do with it. Four to five years back he had told me to merge with Congress. He has gone to BJP and is acting as per it..."

The statement comes just a few days after Prashant Kishor said that he would not work for Kumar, not even if he vacates the CM's chair for him.

Kishor, while addressing a gathering at Jamunia village in the West Champaran district as part of his ongoing 3,500 km Jan Suraah yatra, said, "I categorically told the CM that I will not work with him even if he (Nitish Kumar) makes me his political heir or ...vacates the chair of CM for me. I said no....I have made a promise to the people…it can’t be changed."

"You all must have learnt through media reports that Nitish Kumar had called me to his residence about 10-15 days back. He asked me to lead his party. I said it is not possible," he added.

Kishor stated, "After losing the 2014 (Lok Sabha) polls, he met me in Delhi, begging for help. I assisted him in winning the 2015 assembly polls as the chief ministerial candidate of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Today, he has the temerity to offer ‘gyan’ (wisdom) to me."

Prashant Kishor joined the JD(U) in 2018 and became the national vice-president. However, he was later expelled from the party after a disagreement with Kumar over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Nitish Kumar also recently accused Kishor of working on behalf of BJP as JD(U) questioned the source of his funding behind his yatra. Responding to his questions, Kishor had said those curious to know his funding must also know that unlike them, he never indulges in 'dalaali'.