'Get A Life!' Congress REACTS After Amit Shah Criticises Mallikarjun Kharge Over His Remarks Against PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L) & Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mallikarjun Kharge had said that he would die only after removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power during a poll rally on Sunday (September 29). Mallikarjun Kharge nearly fainted on stage while addressing the rally. Amit Shah has called Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks "distasteful and disgraceful". Karnataka Congress leader Srinivas BV has reacted to Amit Shah's remarks and asked the Home Minister to 'get a life'.

Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly suffered syncopal attack and was also facing increased sweating, as per the doctors. He made the remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after gaining strength on stage. Amit Shah said, "Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further said, "In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power. It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly."

"As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," added the Home Minister.

Reacting to the comments, Congress leader Srinivas BV said, "Congress President Khargeji has spent over 50 years in politics, during which he has encountered many dictators like Modi and Shah. He has fiercely opposed those who have threatened the fabric of India and undermined its Constitution."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also PM Modi Speaks To Mallikarjun Kharge After Congress Chief Falls Ill During Rally In J&K's Kathua

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also said, "Kharge ji's recent statement demonstrates his unwavering commitment to protecting democracy and the Constitution from those who have eroded democratic values since 2014. And yes, Mr. Kharge will live a long life with good health, and Modi won't be Prime Minister by then. Get a life!"