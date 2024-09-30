PM Modi Speaks To Mallikarjun Kharge After Congress Chief Falls Ill During Rally In J&K's Kathua

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, September 29 after the latter fell ill during a rally in J&K | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to check on his health after Kharge fell ill during an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Sunday.

Kharge was addressing the public rally in the Jasrota area of Kathua when he experienced mild discomfort.

Congress leaders said that Kharge fell ill during the rally, and was subsequently taken to the hospital. After receiving treatment, Kharge was discharged from the hospital.

Party leaders later confirmed that his condition was stable.

Congress leader Thakur Balbir Singh said that the Congress President felt suffocated due to the extreme heat but managed to complete his speech. "He felt suffocated because of the extreme heat, yet he still completed his speech. He will rest and then proceed to his next event in Ramnagar," Singh said.

After resting, Kharge resumed his speech, reassuring the crowd that he was fine.

"I am not going to die so early," the Congress chief said.

"We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old, and I am not going to die so soon. I will live until PM Modi is removed from power," he added.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, also shared a post on X, saying that his father was doing well despite experiencing low blood pressure.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked by his medical team and, apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. His resolve and the goodwill of the people keep him strong," Priyank wrote.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are being held in three phases. The first phase took place on 18 September, and the second on 25 September in six districts: Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for 1 October, with vote counting to take place on 8 October. These are the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370, and after a decade-long gap.