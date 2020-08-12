Gehlot’s mantra: Forget and forgive

Forget and Forgive and move ahead. This is the mantra given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to go forward after the long drawn out political tussle that had threatened the government in Rajasthan. Gehlot said this while speaking to the media in Jaisalmer on Wednesday. In a major development, a meeting between Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is scheduled to take place on Thursday. Sources indicate that senior Congress leader K C Venugopal would be present when the two meet.

Gehlot was in Jaisalmer since Tuesday with the MLAs who were supporting him. He had gone there to appease them and settle the resentment among them after the rebel faction was taken back to the party fold by high command on Monday. Gehlot said, “Forget and forgive and move forward together. This is the way we will go forward in the interest of the state, people and democracy. This battle was to save democracy and we have been successful. Whatever episode took needs to be put back and all need to go forward together. People have put their faith in us and we will live up to it and serve them.”

“We have tried to address the anger of the MLAs. They had to stay put for a month and their anger is but natural. I have explained to them that we need to bear with some things in the interest of the state, country, people and democracy. We will all work together,” said Gehlot answering a query about MLAs being upset with the return of the rebels.

The chief minister and MLAs who were supporting him left Jaisalmer in the morning and reached Jaipur. They have once again been taken to Hotel Fairmont where they were put up earlier before going to Jaisalmer. The legislators would stay there till the assembly session begins on August 14.

On the other hand Sachin Pilot stayed at his official residence all day and met the supporters who were coming from different districts to meet him. He reportedly held informal meetings with some of his staff and team members.

Both Gehlot and Pilot are scheduled to meet each other on Thursday. This would be their first meeting after the public political tussle and bitterness that played out between the two. K C Venugopal, who had been instrumental in moderating the meetings of Pilot with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, would also be present during the meeting. The meeting is expected to create cordial environment between the two as the assembly session is scheduled to begin on Friday.