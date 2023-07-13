Gautam Gambhir Says 'Delhi Has Become A Gutter', Netizens Question His 'Commentary'

Delhi is reeling under heavy floods and water-logging after Yamuna continued to flow above the danger level. On Thursday, visuals from ITO and Civil Lines and even the area near Red Fort was seen submerged in water. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the water treatment plant and said that people of Delhi might have to face water-supply issue for next 2-3 days. However, Delhi BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, in a scathing tweet, said: "Delhi has become a gutter. Nothing is for free, this is the PRICE!!" However, netizens were not impressed with Gambhir running down the capital, even if the capital was in deep waters on Thursday (July 13).

Check Gambhir's tweet below

A user and Congress supporter replied: "Thank God...Jawahar Lal Nehru is spared."

An AAP supporter said that Delhi ministers were on ground at this hour of crisis, while some were "enjoying commentary".

A netizen reminded him of his responsibility too.

A user asked him that it didn't rain in 40 hours and yet the water-flow in Yamuna was not receding. "Where is this water coming from...?" he asked.

Another user questioned his "commentary"

Rise in the water level of Yamuna

Several low-lying areas of the city are still under water as the water level in Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana. Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and the resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired in several places, reported ANI.

Schools and colleges closed

Considering the flooding caused by river Yamuna water-levels flowing at an all-time high, schools and colleges in Delhi will be closed till Sunday and all government offices, except those providing essential services, will have to work from home till Sunday, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.