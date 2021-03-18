GATE 2021: Final answer key released; results to be out at aapsgate.iitb.ac.in on March 22

The final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021 has been released by the Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-B).

The answer key is available on the official website. Click here to download it.

The MTech candidates can check and download the answer key by logging into the GATE portal.

The result for the exam will be released on March 22.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is basically a national examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.



GATE 2021 was be conducted for 27 Subjects. The examination was conducted over six days and twelve sessions on Friday 5th, Saturday 6th, Sunday 7th, Friday 12th, Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th of February 2021.