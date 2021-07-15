Gap between third and fourth JEE (Main) 2021 session extended by 4 weeks: Deets inside

Mumbai: Finally, in a much relief to students preparing for the pending two sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, the gap between the sessions has been increased from two days to four weeks, announced the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

Now, the third session of JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted from July 20 to July 25 and the fourth session will be held on August 26, 27 and 31, and on September 1 and 2, 2021. These are April and May sessions of JEE (Main) 2021 that were postponed due to Covid-19 second wave.

On Thursday, Pradhan said, "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE (Main) 2021 exam."

Accordingly, the JEE (Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on August 26, 27 and 31, and on September 1 and 2, 2021. Pradhan said, "A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE (Main) 2021 session 4. Registrations for the JEE(Main) session 4 are still in progress and dates for registration will be further extended upto July 20, 2021."

Initially, students preparing for both the attempts were worried because there was a gap of just two days between the two sessions which would leave less time for preparation. JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes. The competitive exam also serves as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).