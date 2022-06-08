e-Paper Get App

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police

Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal | Photo: ANI

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said on Wednesday, ANI reported.

“Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing...Maharashtra Police has been given one Mahakaal's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing,” ANI quoted HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police as saying.

The police also said that one Mahakaal alias Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble has also been arrested in the case, however, he is not involved in the singer’s murder.

Issuing an official statement, the police also said it arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, a close associate of the main shooter involved in Moosewala’s murder. His custody has been given to the Maharashtra Police.

The police said Mahakal was arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case.

Actual shooters will be arrested soon, said the Special CP.

Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

(with ANI inputs)

