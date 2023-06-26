Gangster Goldy Brar Admits To Killing Sidhu Moose Wala: 'He Was Taught A Lesson, Salman Khan Next'

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar on Monday confessed to getting singer Sidhu Moose Wala killed and also explained his motive behind this crime. The 28-year-old Punjabi singer-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29 last year.

Brar, who's current location remains unknown, said that he got Moose Wala killed due to "personal reasons" and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is next on his hit list.

It may be mentioned that the Canadian government had named Brar among the country’s top 25 wanted criminals in May this year.

"Yes, I got Sidhu Moose Wala killed. Personal reason behind sidhu murder. It was a group task.

"Sidhu enjoyed unnecessary power and he was taught a lesson," Brar told India Today.

Salman Khan 'next target'

He went on to reveal that his gang's next target is Salman Khan, who's security cover was beefed up by Mumbai police after receiving a threat email on the actor's life from Brar.

Brar and his associates, Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit, were booked under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC for giving the threat on Salman's life.

“Like we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive.

"Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know,” Brar said.

Honey Singh death threat

Just last week, the Delhi police registered a case against Brar after he threatened to kill singer Honey Singh.

Brar issued the threat through voice notes and calls.

A threat call was made on his manager Rohit Chabra's phone number where the caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of Rs 50 lakh, according to Delhi police.

Thereafter, his manager received random calls and voice messages for extortion from the same number. (With PTI inputs)

