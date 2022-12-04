Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Ministry of External Affairs in contact with FBI to bring Goldy Brar back in India; reports

Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California |

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially informed the Punjab Police that Goldy Brar, who is accused of orchestrating the murder of musician Sidhu Moose Wala, has been caught in California.

According to reports, the Ministry of External Affairs is in discussion with the FBI, which is thought to be the initial step in bringing Brar to India. According to a report in NDTV, Goldy Brar has been detained in Sacramento.

He had been living in Canada since 2017, but he recently came to the US out of fear of the police and other gangs. Around November 20, he was taken into custody. This "major breakthrough" was declared earlier this week by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to reports, the FBI has previously questioned Brar, who admitted responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

A Congress leader and well-known rapper named Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered on May 29 in the vicinity of his village of Moosa in the Punjabi Mansa district.

GOLDY BRAR’S DOSSIER

According to information, Goldy Brar had flown to Canada in 2017 on a student visa. A native of Faridkot, Brar is a close associate of another notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwal. Brar was also the main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case and he took the responsibility.

Brar also claimed the responsibility for the November 10 shocking murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, one of the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, in Kotkapura last month.

According to reports, since Brar’s cousin Gurlal Brar was murdered outside a discotheque in Chandigarh in July 2021, Goldy allegedly arranged the murder of Pehalwan in Faridkot following which the police named Goldy as the main suspect subsequent to which he fled to Canada.