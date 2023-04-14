Gangster Atiq Ahmed turned 'vengeful', threatened officers behind son's encounter: Report

Atiq Ahmed (left) and his son Asad (right) | Twitter

Atiq Ahmed, the gangster father of Mohd. Asad, who was shot dead by a team of UP STF, has become vengeful and threatened the officers responsible for his son's killing, as well as his accomplice Ghulam's death in Jhansi, Times Now reported citing sources.

Earlier, it was reported that Atiq Ahmed had said he was responsible for his son's death and was grieving after learning about it. Additionally, it was reported that Atiq Ahmad broke down in the Prayagraj court upon hearing about the deaths of his son and Ghulam.

Atiq requests to attend son's last rites

India Today reported that the gangster requested officials to let him attend his son's last rites while being transported to Naini jail. However, it has been confirmed that Atiq Ahmed will not be granted permission to attend the final rituals of his deceased son, Asad. Asad's maternal family will receive his body and take it to a family graveyard in Kasari Masari, Prayagraj, for burial in the afternoon or early evening.

FIR says duo fired with intent to kill

Following Asad's encounter, an FIR was filed alleging that the police attempted to apprehend the two suspects without causing harm.

"Just as we instructed our car driver to overtake the motorcycles the two accused were trying to flee in, and loudly asked them to stop, they accelerated and tried to take a turn at a side road to escape, though another team had already surrounded them," the FIR said.

Despite repeated warnings, the two individuals did not comply and eventually lost control of their motorcycles, causing them to crash near a babool tree.

"Asad and Ghulam took cover, started abusing the police and fired with the intent to kill," the FIR said.

Assad, Ghulam showed signs of life, were immediately sent to hospital

According to the police, they halted their vehicle, took cover, and proceeded towards the suspects' firing range in an attempt to apprehend them unharmed, disregarding their own safety. However, they were forced to retaliate when the accused began firing without discretion. The police stated that the firing from the other side ceased after a period of time, as they inched closer and discovered that Asad and Ghulam were injured.

"They still showed signs of life, so we immediately sent them to a hospital in two separate ambulances, but later found out that they had died," the FIR said.

The police retrieved pistols, bullet shells, live bullets, motorcycles, and other evidence from the location. They stated that they received information from an informant on April 13th regarding Asad and Ghulam's whereabouts in Jhansi, prompting them to begin setting up a trap.