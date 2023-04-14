Asad Ahmed's burial to be held today in Prayagraj; gangster-politician Atiq desperately wants to attend

Atiq Ahmed (left) and his son Asad (right) | Twitter

Asad Ahmed, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

As per TV reports, Asad Ahmed will be buried on Friday in Prayagraj at the family burial ground next to the resting place of his grandfather. The family of Atiq has sought court protection after the encounter with Asad Ahmad.

Asad's body will be handed over to their relatives

According to sources, Asad's body will be handed over to his relatives in Jhansi after the post-mortem. However, there is no clarity yet if Atiq or any of the jailed brothers will be allowed to attend the burial.

At present, there’s no one in Atiq’s family to claim the body. Atiq, his brother Ashraf and sons Ali and Umar are all in jail while his wife Shaista Parveen is on the run.

About Asad's involvement in Atiq's gang

Asad and his associate Ghulam were wanted for the murder of a key witness in a 2005 case involving their father. The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police shot the duo dead after they allegedly fired at the officers.

Atiq Ahmed's criminal record

Atiq Ahmed has over 90 criminal cases against him, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, and rioting. He was shifted from Naini jail in Prayagraj to Sabarmati jail in Gujarat by the Supreme Court in 2019 after he allegedly assaulted a businessman inside the prison. He is also facing trial for the murder of Raju Pal, who was shot dead in 2005 allegedly by Atiq's brother Ashraf.