Gang-war suspect Abdul Nasir named RPI youth wing chief

New Delhi: Republican Party of India (A) has appointed Abdul Nasir, who was booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police's Crime Branch, as president of the party's youth wing.

Nasir, who was said to be on the run, was seated beside RPI (A) chief and MoS Ramdas Athawale upon his appointment as the youth wing chief on July 18.

According to Delhi Police, Nasir was involved in a gang war in North East Delhi in which 17 people were killed in 2015. Police also said Nasir was out on parole in April and has since been on the run.