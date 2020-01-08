Gang rape near Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad’s Patna residence

Patna: Union law, justice and IT minister, Ravishankar Prasad on Tuesday asked the Bihar police to arrest all accused involved in gang rape of a BBA student near his Boring Road residence.

Prasad condemned the kidnapping and gang rape of a 19-year-old student from a mall on the crowded Boring Road on Monday evening. He demanded that the state government hand over the trial to the fast-track court.

The incident took place near the mall which is not VIP area of Patna and close to the residences of former chief minister Satyendra Narayan Singh, former governor and retired commissioner of Delhi police Nikhil Kumar and former union minister and senior BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Senior SP (SSP) of Patna, Upendra Kumar Sharma said police arrested Sandip, one of the four accused from the Dulhin bazar area. Sandip is a close associate of jailed MLA Anant Singh. The victim was forcibly dumped in his vehicle and three others videographed the gang rape in turn.

SSP said searches for the three other accused is on. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape and protection has been provided to the girl, police said.