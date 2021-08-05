Ganesha temple vandalised in Pak, India lodges protest

New Delhi: Following yet another attack on a Hindu temple in Pakistan, India summoned the charge d'affaires in the Pakistan High Commission here on Thursday afternoon and lodged a firm protest over the reprehensible incident and continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority community and their places of religious worship. India also called upon Pakistan to ensure safety, security and well-being of its minority community.

Replying to a question on daylight ransacking of a Lord Ganesha temple in Pakistan, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly briefing, “ I would like to make a statement on this. We have seen disturbing reports on social media of a violent mob attack on a Ganesha temple in Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province of Pakistan. The mob attacked the temple, desecrated the holy idols and set fire to the premises. The mob also attacked surrounding houses belonging to the Hindu community. Incidents of violence, discrimination and persecution against minority communities including attacks on places of worship have continued unabated in Pakistan. Within the last one year itself, various temples and gurudwaras have been attacked. These incidents are occurring at an alarming rate while the State and security institutions in Pakistan have stood by idly and completely failed in preventing these attacks on the minority communities and their places of worship.’’

Bagchi said that today is the second anniversary of India’s efforts of building a new Jammu Kashmir. “Our position is well known.’’

When his comment was sought on Pakistan’s claim that India denied five journalists the permission to travel to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the Spokesperson replied, ‘’I am not sure how to respond. I think, Pakistan itself is not aware that they are the ones who shut down the crossover via the Attari-Wagah interior check post.’’

Pak PM condemns attack

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "Strongly condemn the attack on Ganesh Mandir in Rahim Yar Khan district. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure the arrest of all culprits and take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir.”