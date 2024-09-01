 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All About History, Date & Significance Of The Auspicious Festival
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All About History, Date & Significance Of The Auspicious Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu religion. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is largely celebrated in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Sunanda Singh
article-image
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Pexels

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh, is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. The festival marks the birth of elephant headed Lord Ganesha and is largely celebrated in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. It is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu religion and is celebrated for 10 days. The auspicious festival is mostly celebrated in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Pexels

Date of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in August and September in the month of Bhadrapada. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month, which usually falls in August and September. In the year of 2024, the festival will be on Saturday, September 7 and the celebration will end on Tuesday, September 17 during Ganesh Visarjan. On the day of Ganesh Visarjan, the devotees carry the Ganesh statue and immerse it in water.

article-image

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Lord Ganesh, who is a son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is known as the God of letters and learning, who provides wisdom, intellect, and imagination. According to Hindu mythology, the goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesha from clay or turmeric paste and breathed life into him. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees from around the country celebrate the birth of the Lord Ganesha, who is also known as "Vignaharta," which means the removal of obstacles.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Pixels/ Pinterest

article-image

On this day, devotees across the country bring the statue of the lord into their homes and decorate their houses with colours, flowers, and lights. The devotees of Lord Ganesh perform aarti and offer him various types of modak and sweets. It is said that freedom fighter Lokmanaya Tilak took the initiative of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, and later on, his initiative transformed into a ten-day celebration.

