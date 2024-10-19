 'Gandhi Jayanti Ke Din Keh Rahe Ki Sharab Khulwayenge': Pappu Yadav Hits Out At Prashant Kishor And His Jan Suraaj Party; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Gandhi Jayanti Ke Din Keh Rahe Ki Sharab Khulwayenge': Pappu Yadav Hits Out At Prashant Kishor And His Jan Suraaj Party; Watch Video

'Gandhi Jayanti Ke Din Keh Rahe Ki Sharab Khulwayenge': Pappu Yadav Hits Out At Prashant Kishor And His Jan Suraaj Party; Watch Video

Pappu Yadav also dared Prashant Kishor to "end corruption" that ordinary people face in their day-to-day lives. "He (Prashant Kishor) talks about revolution. What revolution? Do you know that Rs 400 is taken for changing number on Aadhaar? Do you know about the corruption that is prevalent among doctors? If you have guts, end that first," the MP from Purnia said.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and Jan Suraaj patry founder Prashant Kishor | ANI

Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia, Pappu Yadav on Saturday (October 19) hit out at Prashant Kishor and his Jan Suraaj party alleging that the political strategist-turned-politician and the two candidates announced by Kishor for Belaganj and Imamganj assembly by-polls had no knowledge of "ground realities."

Hitting out at Kishor allegeing that the Jan Suraaj leader had advocated for ending prohibition on alcohol on the day of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 - when Kishor launched his party - Pappu Yadav said that Kishor should be "ashamed" of himself.

Pappu Yadav also dared Prashant Kishor to "end corruption" that ordinary people face in their day-to-day lives. "He (Prashant Kishor) talks about revolution. What revolution? Do you know that Rs 400 is taken for changing number on Aadhaar? Do you know about the corruption that is prevalent among doctors? If you have guts, end that first," the MP from Purnia said.

Read Also
Bihar: Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor Vows To End 'Liquor Ban' In State Within 1 Hour If...
article-image

Pappu Yadav also alleged high-handedness by the candidates of Jan Suraaj and asked how were the candidates of Kishor's party "using helicopters."

FPJ Shorts
‘Sirf Hum Dono Ek Dusre Ke Sath Thhe’: Arbaz Patel Opens Up On Breaking Up With Leeza Bindra & Dating Nikki Tamboli
‘Sirf Hum Dono Ek Dusre Ke Sath Thhe’: Arbaz Patel Opens Up On Breaking Up With Leeza Bindra & Dating Nikki Tamboli
Anupamaa Fame Chandni Bhagwanani Reacts To Madalsa Sharma Calling Rupali Ganguli 'Two-Faced': 'She Must Have Gone Through Something'
Anupamaa Fame Chandni Bhagwanani Reacts To Madalsa Sharma Calling Rupali Ganguli 'Two-Faced': 'She Must Have Gone Through Something'
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Karanveer Mehra After His Spat With Avinash Mishra
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Karanveer Mehra After His Spat With Avinash Mishra
NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!
NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!
Read Also
Bihar: Prashant Kishor Announces Launch Of His 'Jan Suraaj' Party On Gandhi Jayanti; Watch Video
article-image

He also questioned about the funding source of the party and asked where was Jan Suraaj party getting its funding from? "They think that everything happens with the influence of money power. They do not know anything about Bihar," said Pappu Yadav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gandhi Jayanti Ke Din Keh Rahe Ki Sharab Khulwayenge': Pappu Yadav Hits Out At Prashant Kishor And...

'Gandhi Jayanti Ke Din Keh Rahe Ki Sharab Khulwayenge': Pappu Yadav Hits Out At Prashant Kishor And...

Cheating Case: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s Brother Held For Duping Woman Of ₹2 Crore

Cheating Case: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s Brother Held For Duping Woman Of ₹2 Crore

Artificial Intelligence Has Potential To Revolutionize Military Operations: Rajnath Singh

Artificial Intelligence Has Potential To Revolutionize Military Operations: Rajnath Singh

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...