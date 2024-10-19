'Gandhi Jayanti Ke Din Keh Rahe Ki Sharab Khulwayenge': Pappu Yadav Hits Out At Prashant Kishor And His Jan Suraaj Party; Watch Video

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and Jan Suraaj patry founder Prashant Kishor | ANI

Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia, Pappu Yadav on Saturday (October 19) hit out at Prashant Kishor and his Jan Suraaj party alleging that the political strategist-turned-politician and the two candidates announced by Kishor for Belaganj and Imamganj assembly by-polls had no knowledge of "ground realities."

Hitting out at Kishor allegeing that the Jan Suraaj leader had advocated for ending prohibition on alcohol on the day of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 - when Kishor launched his party - Pappu Yadav said that Kishor should be "ashamed" of himself.

Pappu Yadav also dared Prashant Kishor to "end corruption" that ordinary people face in their day-to-day lives. "He (Prashant Kishor) talks about revolution. What revolution? Do you know that Rs 400 is taken for changing number on Aadhaar? Do you know about the corruption that is prevalent among doctors? If you have guts, end that first," the MP from Purnia said.

Pappu Yadav also alleged high-handedness by the candidates of Jan Suraaj and asked how were the candidates of Kishor's party "using helicopters."

He also questioned about the funding source of the party and asked where was Jan Suraaj party getting its funding from? "They think that everything happens with the influence of money power. They do not know anything about Bihar," said Pappu Yadav.